Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CrimeCrime

Actions

Lakewood Police warn of rising 'jugging' robberies

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 14, 11am
ATM card skimming incidents up 546 percent
Posted

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is warning residents about a rising crime trend called “jugging,” where suspects target individuals after they leave banks, ATMs, or check-cashing stores.

Police said victims are followed to another location and robbed—often with threats of violence or assault—especially if cash is visible.

The department provided the following safety tips:

  • Be aware of vehicles loitering near bank parking lots.
  • Watch out for any car that seems to be conducting surveillance (stationary or mobile).
  • If you notice a vehicle that appears to be following you, drive to a well-lit, populated area, or the nearest police or fire station.
  • After making a transaction, be discreet with your cash and remain vigilant of your surroundings.

Police said if you see suspicious activity or believe you are a victim of this crime, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
yv fort collins for promo.jpg

Denver7 | Your Voice

What stories need to be heard in Fort Collins?