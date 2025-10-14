Lakewood Police warn of rising 'jugging' robberies

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is warning residents about a rising crime trend called “jugging,” where suspects target individuals after they leave banks, ATMs, or check-cashing stores.

Police said victims are followed to another location and robbed—often with threats of violence or assault—especially if cash is visible.

The department provided the following safety tips:



Be aware of vehicles loitering near bank parking lots.

Watch out for any car that seems to be conducting surveillance (stationary or mobile).

If you notice a vehicle that appears to be following you, drive to a well-lit, populated area, or the nearest police or fire station.

After making a transaction, be discreet with your cash and remain vigilant of your surroundings.

Police said if you see suspicious activity or believe you are a victim of this crime, call 911 immediately.