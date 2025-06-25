Lakewood police seeking public’s help to identify theft suspects accused of stealing $15k worth of equipment

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police is asking for the public’s help to find two suspects accused of stealing approximately $15,000 worth of tools and equipment out of The Academy Place last month.

The theft occurred on May 10 at around 2:45 p.m., according to police. Surveillance video showed two suspects entering through an unknown access point where they stole the tools and equipment, including power tools, laser level, vests, and other items, police said Wednesday.

The suspects were seen on camera pulling two red rolling tool bags and a rolling trash can full of items, according to investigators.

Lakewood Police Department

The first suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man with a thin build, wearing a white shirt, dark pants, brown shoes and a black ballcap as well as a black face covering, black gloves, and a lanyard with a possible ID badge.

The second suspect was described as a white man between 30-40 years old with brown hair. The man was also described as a 5 o’clock shadow type facial hair, and was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a black long sleeve shirt with a yellow ‘DeWalt’ on the front chest down the left sleeve and top enter of the shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rob Albrets at (303) 987-7244 or by email at robalb@lakewoodco.org.