Lakewood police seek suspect, accomplices in assault of Arc Thrift Store employee

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood are asking for the public’s help to locate three men believed to be connected to an assault of an Arc Thrift Store employee last month.

Investigators said the victim was walking back to the store after a break when he was confronted by three men near the store located at 6791 W. Colfax Ave.

Police said one of the men punched the victim in the face and knocked him down to the ground while the other wo stood nearby.

All three men left the scene of the crime on foot, police said.

If you have any information on this case, please reach out to Det. Hartner at 303-987-7222 or at nichar@lakewoodco.org.