LAKEWOOD, Colo. – The Lakewood Police Department is asking for your help to solve a homicide that happened earlier this month.

Lakewood police agents were called to a home near the intersection of Van Gordon Street and W. 8th Ave. on Oct. 7 at around 8:30 p.m. on a report of gunshots in the area.

When police arrived, they found 27-year-old Anthony Rudnick suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Rudnick was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.