Lakewood police seek man who sexually attacked jogger

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood are looking for a man accused of attacking a female jogger and sexually assaulting her earlier this month.

The attack occurred in Walker Branch Park on Sunday, Aug. 6 at approximately 12:45 p.m., according to a Monday news release from the Lakewood Police Department.

Police said the man began following the jogger for almost two blocks before attacking her from behind at 14th Avenue and Harlan Street.

The suspect grabbed the victim from behind with both arms and then fondled her, according to police.

The man, whose picture was released Monday, took off on foot northbound on Harlan after the attack.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20’s-30’s, thin build, 5’8”-5’10”, with black facial hair.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Hartner at 303-987-7222 or nichar@lakewoodco.org and reference case number LK23-022289.