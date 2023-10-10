Lakewood police searching for person of interest in late September homicide

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police needs your help to find a person of interest wanted in connection with a homicide that took place at the end of last month.

Officers responded to the area of W. 13th Ave. and Yukon St. on Sept. 30 on reports of a shooting. At the scene, agents found a man, later identified as Anthony Ortiz, with multiple gunshot wounds who was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses who spoke to police at the time said the suspect was a Hispanic man in his 20s and that he fled in a gold Saturn.

Lakewood Police Department

Another man, 20-year-old Nathan Ortega, was contacted by police at the hospital and he confirmed to police he had also been shot in that incident. He was treated for his injuries and was transferred to the Jefferson County Jail on Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

If you recognize person of interest in the photo above, you’re asked to contact the Lakewood Police Department or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

