Lakewood police search for child abuse suspect

Posted at 7:27 PM, Nov 23, 2023
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood need your help to find a suspect wanted for child abuse this Thanksgiving.

McKinley Slone Hernandez, 25, has an active felony warrant for child abuse – cruelty toward child, with a $100,000 bond, according to the Lakewood Police Department, who shared the information on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

No other information about the suspect was released.

If you know her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

