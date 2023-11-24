Lakewood police search for child abuse suspect

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood need your help to find a suspect wanted for child abuse this Thanksgiving.

McKinley Slone Hernandez, 25, has an active felony warrant for child abuse – cruelty toward child, with a $100,000 bond, according to the Lakewood Police Department, who shared the information on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Please retweet - #wanted Lakewood Police are asking for help locating 25 year old McKinley Slone Hernandez (DOB 09.19.98).



Hernandez has an active felony warrant for child abuse - cruelty toward child - with a $100,000 bond.



If you know her whereabouts please call 911! pic.twitter.com/xCQy0TsZGb — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) November 23, 2023

No other information about the suspect was released.

If you know her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

