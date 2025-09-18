Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lakewood police arrest suspect accused in deadly shooting of 49-year-old man

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man last month.

On Aug. 27, police responded to the area of 13th and Vance for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 49-year-old Joshua Green injured with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital but ultimately died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

On Wednesday, police officers and the Jefferson County SWAT team were able to track down and arrest a suspect, identified as 23-year-old Adrian Michael Slaughter.

Slaughter was booked into the Jefferson County Detention Center, where he is being held on one count of suspicion of first-degree murder.

