CrimeCrime

Lakewood man sentenced to 48 years in prison in connection with 2019 murder in Firestone

Prosecutors said Kenneth Hoschouer was found guilty in a retrial in December of that year
GREELEY, Colo. — A Lakewood man who was previously tried for murder was sentenced to 48 years in prison for a second time following an appeal.

Prosecutors said 45-year-old Kenneth Hoschouer was found guilty of the crime in a retrial in December for the 2019 murder of Christopher Grau.

On July 6 of that year, Firestone police were called to a motorhome on Weld County Road 28, where Grau was found dead after being shot in the head. A total of 13 shell casings were found near his body.

During the investigation, police learned that Hoschouer, his wife, Grau, and Grau’s girlfriend — who is also Hoschouer’s sister — had been at a home in Lakewood on July 5.

Prosecutors said Hoschouer had been drinking heavily when he learned his teenage daughter was dating a 22-year-old man and began arguing with his wife, angered that she had not told him about the relationship.

Grau tried to de-escalate the argument and was able to get Hoschouer out of the house, according to investigators, who added that in an effort to calm him down, Grau drove Hoschouer drove to his motorhome in Firestone, where the man shot and killed Grau.

Hoschouer was arrested on September 2019 after police, with the help of an HVAC service company, found the murder weapon hidden in a vent inside his home.

