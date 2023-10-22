Lafayette police shoot man who was allegedly stabbing father

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Police in Lafayette shot and wounded a man who they said was actively stabbing his father early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the home in the 2400 block of Waneka Lake Trail around 2:45am regarding a disturbance involving a father and son, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

The department said officers attempted to get the suspect to stop his actions and ultimately had to shoot him.

Both parties were transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. No officers were injured.

Police said the suspect, who has yet to be identified, will face criminal charges once he is released from the hospital.

The Boulder County Investigation Team, also known as the Boulder Critical Incident Team (BCIT), will investigate the officers' use of force.

The two officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave, pursuant to protocol.