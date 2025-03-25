Lafayette man arrested, accused of distributing child sexual abuse material

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Lafayette man was arrested earlier this month on several charges in connection with the distribution of child sexual abuse material, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Matthew Howard Cory, 38, was booked into the Boulder County Jail on March 14 on a $300,000 bond.

The investigation began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Detectives, with the Boulder County SWAT Team, served a search warrant at Cory's home in the 1100 block of Chiron Street and seized several electronic devices.

He was charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a child relating to the distribution of child sexual abuse material.