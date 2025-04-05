Juvenile shot, wounded in drive-by shooting at Aurora gas station

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a drive-by shooting at a gas station that left a teenage boy wounded Friday night.
It happened around 11 p.m. at a Conoco gas station in the 3200 block of N. Peoria Street.
Police said officers responded and found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
Paramedics transported the boy to the hospital in serious condition.
No other injuries were reported.
No arrests were made.
Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects. No descriptions were available.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
The man behind Denver's major league baseball dream
How a tiny brewery inside Coors Field made history in MLB and helped foster Denver’s craft beer culture
Denver Public Schools students get cooking with after-school enrichment programs
Zebulon, a mega-sports complex coming to Sterling Ranch, draws concerns over location, lack of pools
RTD, union reach tentative pay raise deal as agency plans to lift light rail 'slow zones'
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.