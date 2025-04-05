Watch Now
Juvenile shot, wounded in drive-by shooting at Aurora gas station

Posted
and last updated

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a drive-by shooting at a gas station that left a teenage boy wounded Friday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at a Conoco gas station in the 3200 block of N. Peoria Street.

Police said officers responded and found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the boy to the hospital in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests were made.

Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects. No descriptions were available.

