Juvenile shot, killed during car meetup in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — Authorities said a juvenile male was shot and killed during a car meetup event in Longmont Friday night.

The shooting victim was found inside a car that had crashed into a pole outside the Twin Peaks Square Shopping Center, located at 800 South Hover, according to the Longmont Police Department.

The boy was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity is being withheld at this time.

Police were called to the area around 9 p.m. on a report of a shooting and arrived to find a large crowd of bystanders attending the meetup, the department said in a news release.

Officers soon identified a suspect vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop when a juvenile in the backseat of the car took off running, according to police. It’s unclear if they were apprehended.

The juvenile occupants associated with the suspect vehicle were eventually questioned and released. No arrests have been made but investigators said they have identified a suspect of interest and continue to follow up on leads.

Any witnesses who were in the immediate area or had video, and have yet to speak to police, are being asked to email Detective Daniel Kilian at daniel.kilian@longmontcolorado.gov or call (303)774-3693. Please reference Longmont Police Report #23-2740.