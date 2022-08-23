Watch Now
Juvenile male injured in Denver shooting

Police
(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 7:09 PM, Aug 22, 2022
DENVER — A juvenile was injured in a shooting in Denver Monday afternoon.

Around 4:07 p.m., the Denver Police Department tweeted that officers were investigating a shooting in the area 14th Avenue and Downing Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim — a juvenile male. Police did not specify his injuries, only saying that he was taken to the hospital and is "stable."

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

