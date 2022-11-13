Juvenile male arrested after woman shot in Denver

DENVER — Police arrested a juvenile male in connection with a shooting in southeast Denver that wounded a woman Saturday night.

The woman was shot and transported to the hospital. She is expected to survive, police said.

The shooting happened in the 10000 block of East Girard Avenue, police reported on Twitter at 10:54 p.m. Saturday.

The Denver Police Department announced the arrest of the juvenile Sunday morning. His name was not released because he is under the age of 18.

No other details are known, and the case is expected to be sealed due to the age of the suspect.