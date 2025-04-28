Jury finds man who killed Colorado US Air Force member in drunk driving crash guilty of first-degree murder

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man charged with nearly three dozen counts in a drunk driving crash that killed a Colorado U.S. Air Force member last year was convicted by a jury Monday on several charges, including first-degree murder.

Paul Stephenson, 57, was found guilty of first-degree murder—extreme indifference, four counts of attempted first-degree murder—extreme indifference, child abuse—knowingly reckless causing serious bodily injury, first-degree assault—extreme indifference, criminal mischief, child abuse knowingly/reckless causing injury and driving under the influence.

Several other charges, including vehicular homicide, child abuse–negligence, vehicle assault, reckless endangerment and driving without a seat belt, were dismissed.

Jury deliberations in the trial against Stephenson began the afternoon of last Thursday, following four days of testimony from witnesses, first responders and Stephenson himself, who at times sounded defensive when questioned by prosecutors.

Stephenson was arrested in August of last year after he struck a Toyota Sequoia that was parked at a 7-Eleven gas pump on Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock as 39-year-old Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Anderson and his family were coming home from the last day of the Douglas County Fair.

Arresting documents show Stephenson was driving the truck west on Plum Creek Parkway the afternoon of Aug. 4, 2024, when he “suddenly” steered hard and drove into the eastbound lanes of the road before striking a curb on the south side and continued into a raised grassy area that separated the 7-Eleven gas pumps from Plum Creek Parkway.

City cameras showed Stephenson did not attempt to brake or “make any avoidance maneuvers” before the Chevy struck the passenger side of the Toyota Sequoia, which was parked at one of the gas pumps of the 7-Eleven, the affidavit states.

The impact from the Silverado “was significant enough to cause the passenger side front and rear wheels [of the Toyota] to leave the roadway briefly and also move the entire vehicle west,” resulting in the gas pump “being dislodged and falling over several feet away.” Investigators believe this caused Anderson’s right foot to get caught between the Sequoia and a raised concrete pedestal, according to the affidavit.

In opening statements, 23rd Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler said the collision was so severe it sheared Anderson’s leg off at the ankle before his body came to rest on the ground. He later died at a local hospital.

Courtesy: Anderson family/U.S. Air Force

Along with Anderson, three of his children suffered injuries of various degrees including cuts, scrapes, skull fractures and brain bleed, the affidavit states.

“The suspect had the equivalent of eight-and-a-half shots of whiskey,” Brauchler told the court last Monday, adding Stephenson left his home, which was near the location of the Douglas County Fair, and didn't "even put on his seat belt,” as he argued the reasons why prosecutors were pursuing a first-degree murder — extreme indifference charge.

When questioned by police a day after the crash, Stephenson said he was headed toward Seven Star Liquor to purchase more alcohol after admitting he had consumed two beers and a pint of Fireball whiskey prior to the crash, but that he changed his mind because “he knew better.” He also told an officer he was “pretty buzzed" at the time of the crash, arresting documents show.

A blood draw at the hospital determined his blood alcohol concentration (BAC) shortly after the crash was .208%, according to Brauchler. In Colorado, the legal limit for DUI is a BAC of 0.08%.

Defense argued Stephenson did not act with malice in “tragic” accident

In laying his argument before the court, attorney Michael Mitchell said in opening statements that while he was not denying that the crash happened, “there’s no indication at this time that [Stephenson] was driving recklessly.”

Mitchell said that what was presented in court in Brauchler’s opening statements was factual but argued that Stephenson suddenly crossing into five lanes of traffic going “dead left” could have meant he passed out.

“It was a terrible, tragic accident. There was no malicious intent,” Mitchell said, saying he and his client were very sorry for the crash. “This family lost a husband, a father and a good friend to many people. But was this malicious? There’s no evidence for this.”

Mitchell argued that the prosecution would make the case that based on the evidence, the crash was done on purpose — a requirement Mitchell said was necessary to call it murder. But he added that there was no evidence Stephenson was targeting the 7-Eleven gas station at the time of the crash.

Stephenson’s attorney also argued that his client may not have properly given accurate information when he was questioned at the hospital a day after the crash because “he was not all there” when questioned by police.

Mitchell also said that Stephenson was also being charged with attempted murder for everyone inside the car, but “he did not know the kids were in the vehicle or that Mr. Anderson was outside pumping gas.”

“All the things required here will not show attempted murder,” Mitchell said. “Don’t get me wrong, this is very tragic. … [but] he did not murder anyone.”

Sentencing for Stephenson is scheduled for July 3 at 1:30 p.m.