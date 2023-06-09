John Amos, of ‘Good Times’ fame, possible victim of elder abuse; Custer County, CBI investigating

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. – Colorado law enforcement officials said Friday they’re investigating a claim that “Good Times” actor John Amos has been the victim of elder abuse.

Officials from both the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Custer County Sheriff’s Office said in a joint news release Friday they’re looking into an allegation that the actor “could be” a victim of a crime.

The actor, also known for films such as “Coming to America” and “Die Hard 2,” has lived in Westcliffe since 2020.

No further details surrounding the investigation were released by authorities, but they confirmed the 83-year-old actor was currently hospitalized in Tennessee through his publicist.

“We are thoroughly investigating that allegation and have consulted with our partners at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Department of Human Services,” officials said, adding they have also been in contact with the actor as well as his attorney.

Several tabloids have reported the actor has denied his daughter’s claim that he was the victim of elder abuse.

