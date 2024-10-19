Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery and shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery and shooting in the southwest Denver metro area Friday night.

No injuries from the shooting were reported, and despite an extensive search, the suspects remain at large.

The incident began as an armed robbery around 6 p.m. at an apartment complex 11400 block of W. Burgandy Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said after the male victim was robbed of his wallet, he followed the suspects’ Subaru, causing a collision near W. Belleview Avenue and S. Owens Street.

After the collision, a male suspect exited his car and fired several rounds toward the victim, striking the victim’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was not injured.

Both the male suspect and a female accomplice fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic male, 6’ to 6’4” tall, 150 to 180 pounds, and wearing dark clothing. The woman had long dark hair and wore a blue shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call JCSO’s tipline at 303-271-5612.