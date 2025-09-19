Jefferson County deputies seek public’s help after arresting suspect for child sex-related crimes

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help following the recent arrest of a man charged with sexual assault on a child by a person in a position trust.

Samuel Wineland was arrested in connection with those charges after the alleged assault occurred at his home on Golden Gate Canyon Road between 2015-2016.

Investigators have since learned Wineland often rented out a second house on the property and believe there may be individuals with information relevant to this case.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information related to the allegations in this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 303-271-5612, or email jcsocrimetips@jeffco.us.