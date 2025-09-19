Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jefferson County deputies seek public’s help after arresting suspect for child sex-related crimes

Samuel Wineland was recently arrested and charged with sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office vehicle
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help following the recent arrest of a man charged with sexual assault on a child by a person in a position trust.

Samuel Wineland was arrested in connection with those charges after the alleged assault occurred at his home on Golden Gate Canyon Road between 2015-2016.

Investigators have since learned Wineland often rented out a second house on the property and believe there may be individuals with information relevant to this case.

samuel wineland_sexual assault suspect.jpg

Anyone with information related to the allegations in this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 303-271-5612, or email jcsocrimetips@jeffco.us.

