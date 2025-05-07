Watch Now
Jefferson County deputies ask for public’s help to ID sexual assault suspect in connection with 2023 case

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted in connection with a sex assault case dating back to 2023.

Few details about the incident were immediately available, but deputies on Wednesday shared a photo of the man they believe is the suspect in the crime.

The man in the photo below is believed to be in his 20s, deputies said in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The suspect, they said, is believed to have sexually assaulted a teen.

Anyone who may have information about this suspect is asked to please call the Jeffco Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 303-271-5612.

