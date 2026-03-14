Jeffco Public Schools bus driver accused of sexually assaulting student

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Jeffco Public Schools school bus driver is suspected of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old, Lakewood police announced on Friday.

The driver, identified as 64-year-old Robert Charles Watters, was arrested on suspicion of committing sexual assault on a child (pattern and by somebody in a position of trust). He is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail. He turned himself in on Thursday.

Lakewood police first learned about the case on March 4, when the 10-year-old victim reported that their bus driver, Watters, was "engaging in an inappropriate relationship with them," police said.

Watters has worked as a bus driver for the school district since 2018. He has been driving Hutchinson Elementary students on the C-49 bus route from 2021-2023 and the C-31 bus route since August 2023, Lakewood police said.

In a letter sent to the Hutchinson Elementary community, Jeffco Public Schools shared some information about the case, adding that "the systems and safeguards we have in place functioned as designed, enabling swift and decisive action."

Watters was placed on leave on March 4, the same day the incident was reported. The school district said in the letter, which is dated March 12, that it had started the termination process.

Anybody with information on this case, or believes they were victimized, is asked to call the Lakewood Police Tip Line at 303-763-6800.

Watters is due in court on March 19.