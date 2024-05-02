Jay Bianchi, fixture in Denver jam band scene, arrested on sexual assault charges

Denver police arrested entrepreneur Jay Bianchi this week on suspicion of sexual assault three years after two women in Colorado’s music scene came forward with allegations against the former jam-band bar owner and music booker.

Bianchi, 55, was booked into the Downtown Detention Center on Tuesday on suspicion of six counts of sexual assault and one count of unlawful sexual contact related to three separate cases, according to the Denver Police Department.

Two of the alleged incidents occurred around Halloween 2020 and the third happened just last week, according to police.

Bianchi is accused of three counts of sexual assault, all felonies, on Oct. 31, 2020, in the 700 block of East Colfax Avenue; one count of unlawful sexual contact, a misdemeanor, on Nov. 1, 2020, in the 900 block of West First Avenue; and three counts of felony sexual assault on April 7 in the same block on West First Avenue, according to Denver police.

