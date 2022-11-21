Intoxicated man shot by El Paso County deputies in Fountain after suspect fired one round at officers

FOUNTAIN, Colo. – An intoxicated man who fired at responding officers answering a domestic violence call was shot by at least one El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy early Sunday evening in Fountain, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Officers with the Fountain Police Department responded to reports of a domestic violence incident from a woman on Village Meadows Drive near the intersection of Fountain Mesa Road at around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

The woman told first responders her husband was intoxicated and wouldn’t let her leave the home with their son. She said she managed to escape to a neighboring home and call 911. Her sold was still inside the home, she added.

Shortly after officers arrived on scene, a man exited the home and fired at least one round from a firearm at responding officers, according to the sheriff’s office spokesman.

At least one officer returned fired with at least one round, striking the suspect at least one time. No officers were injured, the spokesman said.

The child was immediately rescued from inside the home and was not injured.

Deputies said the suspect – who has not been identified – “violently resisted officers’ efforts to place him into custody” and responding officers had to use a Taser on him to subdue him.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he underwent surgery. His conditions is unknown at this time.

A shelter in place order was issued for the neighborhood immediately surrounding the scene but was lifted, deputies said.

There is no known continuing threat to the public from this incident at this time.