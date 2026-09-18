Inmate, defense lawyer accused of conspiracy to distribute meth, other contraband inside Arapahoe County Jail

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An inmate at the Arapahoe County Jail and his defense attorney are facing charges after allegedly smuggling meth and other contraband at the detention facility since late spring of this year.

The announcement from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office follows an investigation by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office that began in May 2026. Per a probable cause statement, investigators received a tip that illegal narcotics were being passed between housing pods.

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After deputies conducted a temporary lockdown and shakedown of the pods, a body scanner detected “a foreign object in an inmate’s crotch,” the news release states. Several bags of methamphetamine were subsequently seized.

Investigators then reviewed phone and video calls from within the jail, which led them to examine the relationship between the inmate and his defense attorney, whom investigators believe helped introduce contraband into the facility, the release states.

A search by Denver7 of the Colorado court system revealed the identities of both suspects as 36-year-old Neil Camera and 37-year-old Dominic Villanueba.

Both are now facing multiple felony drug and contraband charges related to the alleged conspiracy, distribution, and introduction of methamphetamine and marijuana.

“It’s disappointing that an attorney would use his position to introduce illegal substances into a controlled facility where so many people are actively dealing with addiction. His actions put his own client, as well as hundreds of other individuals in our custody, in danger and at risk,” said Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown in a prepared statement.

“There are consequences when someone makes the decision to bring illegal substances into our facility, and we will continue to do everything we can to keep our jail safe and drug-free.”

Prosecutors said they would not be releasing further details about how the drugs allegedly entered the detention facility “to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.”