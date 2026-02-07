Human remains located in Security-Widefield area, believed to be suspicious

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KOAA) — Human remains have been located in the Security-Widefield area and an investigation is underway, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says a utility worker found the remains around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near a drainage pond in Pinello Ranch, which is located off of Highway 85.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

___

Air Force Academy Superintendent, Commandant of Cadets to depart later this year The Air Force Academy Superintendent will be departing later this year. Air Force Academy Superintendent, Commandant of Cadets to depart later this year

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.