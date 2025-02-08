Homicide suspect shot, killed by police after violent Adams County crime spree

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man suspected in a homicide and armed carjacking was shot and killed by police after they said he shot at deputies at an Adams County home Saturday morning.

No other injuries were reported.

Brighton police said the incident began after officers were called to a home on the 200 block of N. 11th Avenue at around 8:44 a.m. Saturday and discovered a “72-year-old male deceased from a violent assault.”

The suspect in the man’s death was identified as a family member, who the family said had been acting erratically and drove away in a silver Honda CRV before police arrived.

About an hour later, in Thornton, police were called to a vehicle crash involving the suspect’s CRV near the 4700 block of E. 168th Avenue. Police said the suspect then carjacked a passerby's Camaro at knifepoint.

Multiple agencies searched for the Camaro until around 9:40 a.m. when an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy located it at another family member's home near E. 160th Avenue and Washington Street.

Police said when officers confronted the suspect, he fired a weapon at the deputy, who returned fire, resulting in the man’s death.

The Adams County Critical Incident Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting, and the Adams County Coroner’s Office will release the identities of the victim and suspect.