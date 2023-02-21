Watch Now
Homicide investigation underway in Denver after man is shot to death on South Monaco Parkway Monday morning

Posted at 5:20 PM, Feb 20, 2023
DENVER – A homicide investigation is now underway after a man was shot to death in southeast Denver Monday morning.

Denver police said officers were initially conducting a death investigation on South Monaco Parkway near the intersection with Evans Avenue at around 11:20 a.m. No other details were provided at the time.

By around 5 o’clock, however, police said in an update that death was being investigated as a homicide. Police said in a tweet a man had died “as a result of a shooting.”

No other details about the shooting, including suspect information, was released by police.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen what happened or who may have any other information that could help solve this crime, to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

