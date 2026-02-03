Homicide investigation underway in Arapahoe County after body of young Black woman found during welfare check

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a young Black woman was found during a welfare check in Arapahoe County last week.

Deputies said woman’s body, identified as someone “in her 20s,” was found Thursday at around 8 a.m. “in a remote location east of Denver metro area” in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

Denver7 reached out to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office for more information about the location where the body was found, but a spokesperson with the agency said they could not share the location as they were still searching for a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the county’s Investigations Tipline at (720) 874-8477.