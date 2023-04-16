Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Homicide investigation underway after man found dead inside parked RV in Jefferson County

jeffco homicide.png
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
jeffco homicide.png
Posted at 11:55 AM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 13:55:55-04

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man found dead inside an RV in Jefferson County Friday has prompted a homicide investigation.

Denver resident Matthew Hire, 57, was found shot to death inside an RV parked in the Woolly Mammoth parking lot off Highway 40 near I-70 and Morrison Road, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy discovered Hire’s body while performing routine patrols of the parking lot around 3:45 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

The RV’s door was swinging open when the deputy was patrolling the lot, prompting the deputy to investigate further, according to the sheriff’s office.

No arrests have been made and suspect information has yet to be released. It's unknown if a motive has been developed.

No other details were immediately available.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Is there a story you'd like Denver7 to revisit? Click and share a follow up tip.