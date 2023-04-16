Homicide investigation underway after man found dead inside parked RV in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man found dead inside an RV in Jefferson County Friday has prompted a homicide investigation.

Denver resident Matthew Hire, 57, was found shot to death inside an RV parked in the Woolly Mammoth parking lot off Highway 40 near I-70 and Morrison Road, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy discovered Hire’s body while performing routine patrols of the parking lot around 3:45 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

The RV’s door was swinging open when the deputy was patrolling the lot, prompting the deputy to investigate further, according to the sheriff’s office.

No arrests have been made and suspect information has yet to be released. It's unknown if a motive has been developed.

No other details were immediately available.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.