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Homicide investigation underway after man found dead along 15th Street in Denver

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Denver7
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DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) — The Denver Police Department says its office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead along 15th Street.

The person was found Thursday afternoon and was initially reported as an outdoor death investigation.

In an updated post, the department said that after an initial investigation, this turned into a homicide investigation.

The identity of the man has not been released at the time of this article's publication. A cause of death and identity will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner at a later date.

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