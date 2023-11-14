Home invasion suspect shoots homeowner who returns fire, Greeley police say

GREELEY, Colo. — A home invasion suspect who allegedly shot a resident of a Greeley home during an attempted break-in was shot himself and is now facing charges, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Greeley police said Guadalupe Balderas, 26, was trying to break into a home in the 1800 block of Montview Boulevard around 5:41 p.m. Saturday. The home was occupied by a 26-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man.

Police said as Balderas was attempting to kick open the door, he allegedly fired several rounds into the home, striking the 24-year-old in the arm. The male resident returned fire, striking Balderas in the abdomen.

The 24-year-old man was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released. Balderas showed up at the hospital on his own a short time later where police were called and placed him under arrest.

Balderas was booked into the Weld County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder after deliberation, attempted first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, felony menacing, and criminal mischief.