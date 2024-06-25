Hit-and-run suspect wanted by Northglenn police after striking ‘motorized bicycle’ and leaving the scene

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Police in Northglenn are asking for the public’s help to find a suspected hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a bicyclist late Monday night.

The hit-and-run crash involving a dark-colored 2006-2016 Chevy Impala and a “motorized bicycle” happened at the intersection of Irma Dr. and E. 108th Ave. late Monday night, according to a news release from the Northglenn Police Department.

Police said the vehicle should have the passenger side taillight missing and damage to the rear passenger side quarter panel.

An image of the suspect vehicle taken by a license plate reader camera was not able to capture a clear picture of the license plate, a spokesperson for the police department said.

If you see the vehicle, please contact Detective Spresser at jspresser@northglenn.org or 303-450-8859.

