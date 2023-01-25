Hit-and-run driver who left pedestrian with serious injuries in mid-January still on the run, DPD says

DENVER – A hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian on the road with serious injuries earlier this month remains on the run, according to the Denver Police Department.

The hit-and-run crash happened Jan. 12 at around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of California and 22nd Streets.

Police said the vehicle was traveling west on California Street when it struck the pedestrian, who was struck at the intersection while crossing the street.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored Chevrolet Camaro with silver rims and it may have minor damage to the front passenger side, according to a crime alert bulletin from Denver police.

Police said the driver left the scene of the crash without stopping or leaving information as is required by law.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000.