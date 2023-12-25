Hit-and-run driver wanted in Aurora following crash early Christmas morning, police say

AURORA, Colo. — A driver suspected in a deadly hit-and-run overnight is wanted by police, and Aurora officers are asking for your help to find the culprit.

Police responded to the area of Yosemite St. and E. Colfax Ave. at around 1:20 a.m. Monday on a report of a man down on the roadway.

The victim – only identified as a man by police – was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Investigators believe he may have been a victim of a hit-and-run crash, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

Police are now looking for the driver of a dark-colored pickup truck. No further description of the suspect or the suspect vehicle – including license plates – was immediately available.

Anyone with any information about the driver or truck is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

This is the 65th traffic-related death this year in Aurora, according to police.

