Gunman fires at cars, shoots pedestrian in citywide rampage in Montrose, police say

MONTROSE, Colo. — Authorities are investigating after police said a man went on a shooting spree in Montrose Saturday, leaving one man wounded and the gunman dead.

The suspect in the shooting rampage was identified as 42-year-old Eduardo Garcia Barrera, who was driving a green Honda sedan.

The incidents occurred between 10:15 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. at multiple locations in Montrose, according to police.

Police said Barrera drove erratically into the city on U.S. 50, firing at vehicles before pulling up beside a 22-year-old male pedestrian in the 200 block of N. San Juan Avenue and shot through the passenger side window, striking the man in the lower left side of his body.

The victim survived and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Minutes later, officers found Barrera’s green Honda crashed on E. Main Street, where he was discovered dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say Barrera had purchased a 9mm handgun and ammunition the day before in Gillette, Wyoming, then traveled through Colorado before the attack.

His motive remains unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.