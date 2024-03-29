Watch Now
Greenwood Village police says community holds the key to help solve ‘disturbing cold case’ from 1990

Suspect is accused of abducting and assaulting two young girls before abandoning them in a field in Douglas County
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Police in Greenwood Village on Friday renewed their calls to the community to help solve a “disturbing cold case” from over three decades ago.

The crime dates back to March 1990, when two young girls were abducted from a yogurt shop near E. Arapahoe Road and Interstate 25 in Greenwood Village. Police said the suspect reportedly drove the young girls to a remote area in Douglas County, where he committed the assaults before abandoning the victims in a field.

Despite extensive investigations, the suspect has not been caught.

At the time, the girls said the man drove an older model, white, full-sized van with a brown interior. He was described as a white man in his 30s with a pockmarked face and a cleft chin and was reported to have a bandage on his cheek.

The composite sketch above was created by police based on the victims’ description of the man “in hopes that someone will recognize the individual and come forward with information,” police said in a news release Friday.

“We believe there are individuals out there who have information that could be crucial to solving this case. Even the smallest detail could be the missing piece we need,” said Sergeant Rob Parker of the Greenwood Village Police Department.

Anyone with information about this cold case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

