Greenwood Village police conduct investigation after locating possible homicide victim

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Police in Greenwood Village are conducting an investigation after locating a possible homicide victim early Saturday morning.

Police said at approximately 5:07 a.m., officers responded to a location near E. Union Avenue and S. Yosemite Street on a report of a deceased person.

The area where the body was located is adjacent to Cherry Creek High School. However, the incident does not appear to be school-related, the Greenwood Village Police Department said in a news release.

The initial investigation suggests this was a homicide, according to the news release. No further information related to the incident was available.

The victim's identity and official cause and manner of death will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

East Union Avenue is temporarily closed while the investigation continues.