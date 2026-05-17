Greeley’s stolen ‘Prize Catch’ statue found at recycling facility

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley’s stolen Glenmere Park statue, "The Prize Catch," has been recovered after staff at Rocky Mountain Recycling recognized it from a police alert and notified detectives.

The life-size bronze piece was stolen the afternoon of May 12, with thieves cutting it off at the feet to remove it from its base.

A white box truck seen in the area is believed to be connected.

Detectives have returned the statue to the parks department, and the investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam or security footage that might have captured a white box truck or suspicious activity at or near the park on May 12 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., to contact them at 970-350-9605.