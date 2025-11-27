Greeley police involved in shooting at North Colorado Medical Center on Thanksgiving Eve

GREELEY, Colo. — Police in Greeley are investigating a shooting involving their officers at North Colorado Medical Center Wednesday evening.

In a social media post, a spokesperson from the Greeley Police Department said they had a heavy police presence at the hospital, located at 1910 15 Street, shortly before 5 p.m.

Police did not release any details about what police were doing there until almost an hour later, when they only said their officers had been involved in a shooting.

Denver7

It was not immediately clear if an officer (or officers) shot at a suspect, or if there was an exchange of gunfire between a suspect and police.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is now investigating and there is no danger to the public, the spokesperson said.

Residents in the area were advised to find alternate routes “until further notice.”