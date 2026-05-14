Greeley police arrest registered child sex offender on 56 charges, believe there may be more victims

GREELEY, Colo. — Police in Greely say they’re concerned there may be additional victims following the arrest of a registered child sex offender last week. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in the ongoing investigation.

Nathan Burton, 44, was arrested Friday following a monthslong investigation into the sexual exploitation of children in the area.

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Detectives said they received cybertips alleging Burton possessed child sex abuse material. The police department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit subsequently obtained and executed search warrants for locations in Greeley and Fort Collins, and recovered “a significant amount of evidence, which assisted in the identification of multiple victims.”

Burton was arrested on 56 felony charges related to the sexual exploitation of children and possession of child sexual abuse material and was booked into the Weld County Jail, where he remains on a $300,000 cash/surety bond.

Greeley Police Departmen

“Detectives are concerned there may be additional victims and encourage anyone with children who may have had interactions with Burton to contact the Greeley Police ICAC unit,” a spokesperson said in a news release Wednesday.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Detective Joseph Rosengrants at Joseph.Rosengrants@greeleypd.com or Emily Destefanis at Emily.Destefanis@greeleygov.com.

The investigation is ongoing.