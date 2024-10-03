Greeley police arrest man they say opened fire into large crowd

GREELEY, Colo. — Police in Greeley arrested a man they said fired several shots toward a crowd of more than 60 people early Monday morning. No one was injured.

Alberto Corona, 21, was arrested after he crashed his car into a power pole at U.S. 85 and 42nd Street in an attempt to flee pursuing officers, according to the Greeley Police Department. His 20-year-old passenger was injured and transported to the hospital.

Police said Corona drove by a large group of auto enthusiasts standing outside their cars in the area of 36th Avenue and 10th Street and opened fire. Officers were in the area and immediately began pursuing Corona, police said in a news release.

Corona was booked into the Weld County Jail on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder—extreme indifference, vehicular eluding, driving on a revoked license and previous offender in possession of a weapon.