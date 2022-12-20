Greeley mom arrested for allegedly stabbing 10-year-old son, self multiple times

DENVER — A 41-year-old Greeley woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her 10-year-old son multiple times, the Greeley Police Department announced in a news release Tuesday. The suspect, Susan Lucero, also stabbed herself multiple times, police said.

The boy and Lucero both survived and are listed in "stable" condition, according to the news release.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. Thursday inside a home in the 200 block of 9th Avenue in Greeley. Officers were dispatched to the home and were told by dispatchers that the unknown suspect fled the scene, according to police.

Greeley Police Department Susan Lucero

When officers arrived, they found the 10-year-old victim and Lucero suffering from multiple stab wounds. They were both transported to the hospital with serious wounds, police said.

Police said upon further investigation, it was revealed "there was no unknown suspect and that it appears Lucero stabbed her child, and then herself." An arrest warrant was then issued for Lucero on multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder.

Lucero was released from the hospital Sunday and booked into the Weld County Jail. In addition to attempted first-degree murder, the suspect is facing first-degree assault, child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and felony menacing.

Details of what led up to the alleged attack have not been revealed and are pending the release of an arrest affidavit.