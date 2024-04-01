Watch Now
Greeley man shot, killed by police in Nebraska Friday after producing weapon, troopers say

Posted at 4:42 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 18:42:36-04

CHADRON, Neb. — A Greeley man was shot and killed by police in Nebraska on Friday after producing a weapon during a traffic stop, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release Monday.

The shooting happened after officers with the Chadron Police Department contacted the driver of a stolen Chevrolet Malibu at a gas pump outside a business near the intersection of Highway 385 and Highway 20 in Chadron at around 10:50 a.m. Friday. Troopers said the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Colorado last week.

During the interaction with police, the passenger of th stolen vehicle produced a weapon and, fearing for their lives, multiple officers fired at the passenger of the vehicle in return. The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Adrian Muniz, of Greeley.

He was taken to Chadron Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to Cody Thomas, a spokesperson for the Nebraska State Patrol.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, 34-year-old Rosalinda Aguilera, of Greeley, was not injured during the shooting. She was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property - $5000+ and a warrant from Colorado.

Muniz also had an outstanding warrant from Colorado. Following the incident, investigators located methamphetamine in the vehicle, Thomas said.

The Chadron Police Department requested that the Nebraska State Patrol investigate the incident. The NSP Special Investigations Team is conducting the investigation in accordance with Nebraska Statute, which requires a grand jury investigation for in-custody deaths. The investigation remains ongoing.

