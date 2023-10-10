Greeley man injured, suspect found dead after police execute search warrant following reports of shooting

GREELEY, Colo. – A man was injured and another one was found dead following reports of a shooting at a home in Greeley late Monday night.

Officers with the Greeley Police Department responded to a home near the intersection 15th St. and 11th Ave. at around 10:22 p.m. on reports that a man had shot his roommate.

At the scene, police and medical personnel discovered a 55-year-old man in the backyard with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition but was expected to survive, a spokesperson with the police department said in a news release.

Police sent a reverse 911 call to neighboring residents and a perimeter was established around the home and the Greeley SWAT Team was activated.

“During repeated attempts to convince the male to exit the residence, a gunshot was heard from inside the basement of the home,” the spokesperson said.

After police were able to get a hold of the man, the suspect – who was now barricaded in the basement – threatened to shoot officers if any attempts were made to apprehend him.

Investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for the home and a single gunshot wound was then heard inside the home.

Once the SWAT team was able to get in, they found the man deceased. His identity will be released pending notification to family.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective John Kinne at 970-350-9603.

