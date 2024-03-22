Greeley high school student seriously injured after motorcycle hit-and-run

GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley high school student is recovering after being seriously injured in a motorcycle hit-and-run earlier this week.

It all happened in the blink of an eye, even after Do said he made eye contact with the driver. The teen is currently recovering at Greeley's Banner North Colorado Medical Center.

"It’s kinda something that just changes your life," Do told Denver7 Friday. "She did look at me, she did see me. The only thing I remember when I got into the accident... I closed my eyes as fast as I can, so I don’t see myself flying in the air."

Do said he was conscious the entire time but suffered major injuries to his foot.

"I thought I was good, I was limping. I was running across the highway, I thought I had my shoes on," he said. "I didn’t know my foot was torn apart. I looked down, all I saw was pure bone there."

The crash happened on Tuesday just after 8:30 a.m. Officers with the Greeley Police Department told Denver7 a compact black SUV was making a left turn onto 22nd St from southbound Hwy 85 and struck Do's motorcycle on its side.

The suspect vehicle immediately fled the scene east on 22nd Street, then south on 1st Avenue, according to a Greeley police spokesperson.

"When I thought about it, I don't know, it was a hate emotion, you know what I mean? I wish you stopped, I wish you stopped and made sure if I wasn't dead, made sure I was alive. I was pretty sad about it," said Do.

It is believed the suspect vehicle will have moderate front end damage, according to police. A photo of the suspect vehicle is below.

Greeley Police Department

The Greeley Police Department Traffic Unit said the investigation is still on-going.

If you witnessed any of the events, have information about this incident or the suspect vehicle, and have not provided a statement to the Greeley Police Department, you're asked to contact Greeley Police Traffic Officer Greg Tharp at (970) 350-9533.

Do's loved ones have launched a GoFundMe to help him during his recovery.