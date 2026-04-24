Golden police issue arrest warrant for driver accused of striking bicyclist in late March

GOLDEN, Colo. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a driver accused of striking a bicyclist in Golden late last month.

Ian Athas is wanted in connection with crash off of Johnson Road and US 6, which occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on March 25.

Police say Kristyn Wade was traveling south within a crosswalk and had the right of way when she was struck by the suspect’s vehicle after he entered the intersection against a red light.

Denver7 News at 1 p.m.

Following an extensive investigation, the case against Athas was presented to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review. Earlier this week, the DA’s office filed four counts against the suspect, including vehicular assault, driving under the influence, infliction of serious bodily injury to a vulnerable road user, and violation of a traffic control signal.

An arrest warrant for Athas was issued the same day, according to a Golden PD spokesperson.

Police said Wade sustained serious injuries and was initially transported to a local hospital following the crash but has since been transferred to a rehab center where “she continues her recovery and is making positive improvements each day.”

Anyone with information regarding Athas’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Golden Police Department at (303) 384-8045.