Girl seriously injured in stabbing at Aurora Science and Tech Middle School, police say

AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating after a girl was allegedly stabbed by another student outside Aurora’s Science and Tech Middle School Wednesday afternoon.

An initial investigation shows that two young girls got into a dispute outside school property that escalated, “and one of the girls stabbed the other,” according to Aurora police on X, formerly Twitter.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and the suspect was detained, police said.

The Aurora Science and Tech Middle School was currently on secure perimeter as police continue to investigate.

