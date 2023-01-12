Watch Now
Girl injured in Peoria Street shooting in Denver Wednesday night dies, police say

Posted at 2:24 PM, Jan 12, 2023
DENVER – A girl who was injured in a shooting in northeast Denver early Wednesday night has died, Denver Police Department officials said Thursday.

Few details about the shooting have been released, with police only saying it happened on E. 46th Avenue near the intersection with Peoria Street in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.

A homicide investigation is now underway, police said in a tweet Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

