Girl injured in Peoria Street shooting in Denver Wednesday night dies, police say

DENVER – A girl who was injured in a shooting in northeast Denver early Wednesday night has died, Denver Police Department officials said Thursday.

Few details about the shooting have been released, with police only saying it happened on E. 46th Avenue near the intersection with Peoria Street in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.

A homicide investigation is now underway, police said in a tweet Thursday.

UPDATE: The juvenile female victim in this incident has been pronounced deceased and this is now a homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 12, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.