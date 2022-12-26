Watch Now
Girl found dead on Salida Street in Denver early Monday morning, homicide investigation now underway

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Denver7
Police tape at a Denver crime scene.
Posted at 9:10 AM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 11:10:34-05

DENVER – A homicide investigation is underway after a girl was found dead on northeast Denver early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 4900 block of Salida Street, near the intersection of Telluride Street and Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and were conducting an outdoor death investigation just before 7 a.m.

By 7:40 a.m., police said the outdoor death was now being investigated as a homicide and identified the victim as a “juvenile female.”

No other details about the crime were immediately released.

The girl’s identity will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner once family has been notified, police said.

