Georgetown man charged with exploitation of an at-risk adult after missing mother was found in Wyoming RV

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A Georgetown man was charged Tuesday with exploitation of an at-risk adult after his mother, who was reported missing earlier in the day, was found in an RV campground more than 500 miles away from her home.

Deputies with the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said Coy Stolpe, 44, may also face additional weapons and drug-related charges in the state of Wyoming after his mother, 77-year-old Mary Schenck, was found at an RV campground in Afton, Wyoming, near the Idaho border.

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The investigation into Stolpe began after deputies conducted a welfare check at Schenck’s home on Blue Bird Drive in Georgetown earlier in the day at the request of family members who were concerned for her safety.

Evidence at the home and recent unusual behavior heightened concern for Schenck’s whereabouts and her safety, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

“A swift investigation led detectives to believe Coy, who was considered armed and dangerous, may be at an RV camp in Afton, WY,” deputies said, adding multiple Wyoming law enforcement agencies coordinated a tactical approach to contact Stolpe at an RV on the campground.

At around 10 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement took the man into custody, and his mother was found unharmed inside the RV.

The 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will determine final charges against Stolpe, the spokesperson said. The investigation is ongoing.